Letter: Democratic party to blame for rioters
First let me say there is never any excuse for rioting. I just wish the leaders from the Democratic party would have felt the same way when large parts of many cities were burned to the ground. They told the police to stand down and watch their city and cars burn. People were harassed at all hours of the night. They were beaten; some were shot.
After all this they demanded that the police be defunded. It was even called the summer of love.
All this time the Democrats never said nothing bad about the rioters they said they were peaceful. Nancy Pelosi even called the police, national guard Storm Troopers. Kamala Harris even raised bail money for the mob rioters. Add to this the foul, disgusting names they called the president and his supporters: Hitler, Stalin, mass murderer, Russian spy, traitor just to name a few. Don't forget the Supreme Court freak show.
When you do nothing about mob riots all year, you should not be surprised when they come to your door. The Democratic party and most news outlets have stoked this fire for four years.
— Dewain Bourdon, Longview