You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Democrats cannot be trusted

Democrats cannot be trusted

There has been much discussion regarding why won’t President Trump concede the election? After all, Gore and Clinton conceded without questioning the vote count.

Well, there is an easy answer to this question. The Democrats realize that the Republicans do not mess with elections — period! Whatever the count, it is what it is unless they, the Democrats have tried but failed to alter the outcome.

Now, when an election comes out in favor of the Democrats, it is assumed that the Democrats cheated big time! Why? Well, the Democrats have shown that they cannot be trusted. They spread numerous lies about Kavanaugh, they spent millions telling lies about Russian collusion and they lied and spent millions attempting to impeach Trump.

The Democrats will do anything to hold onto power, and I mean anything. It is imperative that President Trump check every vote and make certain illegal votes are not counted!

— William Bellner, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“For we do not have a high priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who has been tempted in all things just as we are, yet without sin. Therefore let’s approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace for help at the time of our need.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business