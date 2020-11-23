Letter: Democrats cannot be trusted

Democrats cannot be trusted
There has been much discussion regarding why won’t President Trump concede the election? After all, Gore and Clinton conceded without questioning the vote count.
Well, there is an easy answer to this question. The Democrats realize that the Republicans do not mess with elections — period! Whatever the count, it is what it is unless they, the Democrats have tried but failed to alter the outcome.
Now, when an election comes out in favor of the Democrats, it is assumed that the Democrats cheated big time! Why? Well, the Democrats have shown that they cannot be trusted. They spread numerous lies about Kavanaugh, they spent millions telling lies about Russian collusion and they lied and spent millions attempting to impeach Trump.
The Democrats will do anything to hold onto power, and I mean anything. It is imperative that President Trump check every vote and make certain illegal votes are not counted!
— William Bellner, Longview