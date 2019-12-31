Letter: Democrats destroying the republic

Destroying the Republic
“A republic, if you can keep it.” The Democrats have been raising this battle-cry since the beginning of these impeachment “trials.” Last night, the Fox News crew asked Marsha Blackburn, “Is Nancy Pelosi waging war against the democracy?” No, the Nancy Pelosi Democrats are waging war against the Republic! She leads the democratic — the one-man-one-vote — element of government. And she is trying to take out the republic element of government — the results of the Electoral College and verdict of the Senate, allocated by state, not by population. Just think about what this would mean for a Democratic president and a Republican Congress.
Our founding fathers created a republic so we wouldn’t have a government elected by people who were “takers” from the government but by people who were citizens and contributors to our “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.”
Do you know Rome began to fall because votes that could be bought in Rome by promises of land redistribution to its “legal” citizens? Do you know that if we were governed by those who govern our major cities that we would look more like Venezuela than like America?
So the Nancy Pelosi Democrats are trying to destroy the Republic that they have vowed to defend.
— Robert Bauman, Longview