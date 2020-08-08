Letter: Did not agree with Obama

Did not agree with Obama
I did not agree with Barack Obama, but I did not loot, burn or try to kill people. It was horrible the murder of Mr. Floyd.
I can’t see where this is helping his family or the cause of race relations. And don’t tell me that the protests are mostly peaceful. If they are not destroying private, public property they are calling police officers, and any one who won’t bow to their demands, every foul, disgusting word known to man. When you block a highway, chase people from public places or beat them with clubs and try to cancel their life, these aren’t protesters they are criminals doing it all with the blessing of the press.
— Dewain Bourdon, Longview