Letter: Difference in the parties

Difference in the parties
Soon, President Biden will nominate a replacement for Justice Breyer on the Supreme Court. His choice will be political; they all are. Only this time, dignity by the opposition party during the hearing will clearly show America the difference between the two political parties.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has long stood for a sense of decorum in the hearing process. If Republicans become aware of any issue questing the nominee’s character, it will only be discussed in a closed hearing setting. This is how it should be.
Another difference will happen later — after the nominee becomes a member of the court. The minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, will not stand outside the Supreme Court building and demand how the justices should vote on an issue. It is true that as the majority leader, McConnell blocked Merrick Garland’s appointment. But if anyone thinks the Democrats in the same situation would have acted differently, they are delusional.
As a Republican that always thought Garland should have received at least a hearing, I am grateful he is not on the court. His Justice Department memo about investigating parents as domestic terrorists proves to me he is a political hack.
— Gerald Green, Longview