Letter: Disgraced by his ignorance

Disgraced by his ignorance
Reading the letters Tuesday was a very enlightening matter. I read that the liberal dunces were so pleased Biden’s Afghanistan plan was so well planned and executed.
Only a dumbascrap could feel good about Biden’s non-plan. Watching real reports from Americans and Afgans left to die showed a real view of reality. Hundreds of allies and friends are left to the mercy of extreme torture and merciless treatment of the heathen Taliban/Isis forces that Biden is taking orders from to get out by Aug. 31.
He now talks like that was him who set that date even though he said Sept. 11 as the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. You have to have an IQ of about 17 if you truly believe he is concerned about anyone or anything except himself to allow such a disorganized withdrawal.
He is taking orders from the Taliban and will leave hundreds to suffer rape, torture, mutilation and death. Get off the phony liberal news and watch a Fox report and try not to get tears when you see actual reports from people trapped in that country.
We are disgraced by his ignorance. Pray for our USA. We have a totally incompetent president and a group of morons advising him.
— Dale Grider, Longview