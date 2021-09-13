Letter: Do we have any say?

Do we have any say?
Well, now the Afghanistan war has ended with the $300 million per day in spending. You may think that there might be a peace dividend and a reduction in Pentagon spending as a result. However, 14 Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee introduced a bill to increase Pentagon spending by $37 billion.
So, nothing serves to stop the juggernaut of defense spending. Furthermore, we no longer have embassies in Syria and Iran, and we are closing the one in Afghanistan. We no longer are willing to have diplomacy or dialogue with countries we disfavor. Perhaps we have no embassy in Venezuela or Cuba either. This leaves only force to resolve issues of contention. We have economic warfare with sanctions, or we have direct military intervention as in Afghanistan or Iraq. Question: How is that working out for us? I judge not well.
Winston Churchill said it is better to jaw, jaw, jaw than to war, war, war. Someone else said to hold your friends close, but your enemies closer. If we pursue this current course of military spending and interventions, we will not fare well as with the Roman empire. Can we tell Congress “no”? Do “we the people” have any say?
— Jerry King, Longview