Letter: Does he work?

Does he work?
Regarding the front-page article (news story, Thursday) regarding Alex Harkrider’s release to travel to the coast of Louisiana. Quite troubling. A few of the charges against this insurrectionist include civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting/resisting/impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, theft of government property, etc.
It comes as no surprise that Reagan-appointee and GOP loyalist Judge Thomas Hogan allowed this insurrectionist to remove his ankle monitor and now travel out of state. A few questions: Does this 34-year-old man work? Has he ever worked? If not, then who pays his bills? Does he/has he ever paid taxes to support this country? If he has a job, how does he get time off to travel to Washington D.C. to participate in a riot and travel to the coast of Louisiana for two weeks? Who paid for his plane ticket/hotel expenses in D.C.? Does he have a family? Who supports them? Is he independently wealthy?
According to the Washington Post, damages done to the Capitol on Jan. 6 totaled more than $1.5 million. Most jobs demand a worker be there every day except holidays and maybe a two-week, yearly vacation. Mine did. Maybe Alex has too much time on his hands that allows him to plot the overthrow of a 250-year-old republic. Clean up the aftermath of a hurricane? Maybe Judge Hogan should order Alex to spend his “free” time working and helping taxpayers recoup the cost for damages to our Capitol.
— Kathy Somer, Longview