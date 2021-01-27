Letter: Domestic terrorism bill

Domestic terrorism bill
There is something insidious about the proposed domestic terrorism bill. First, everything warranting concern is already covered by laws on the books; they only need to be enforced. This bill is called the Patriot Act part 2. Most people do not realize the threat to civil liberties and the Bill of Rights that is already in the original Patriot Act, which is pretty Orwellian in and of itself. Anyone suspected of aiding terrorism can be arrested, held indefinitely, without trial or recourse.
And although Democrats may wish to shut down Fox News and white supremacy, this bill would actually have the authority to shut down any protests or dissent. We are already seeing the big social media companies such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, etc. apply censorship to topics they wish not displayed to the public. Already censorship regarding Palestinian human rights is occurring. Many other topics will similarly be censored or blocked.
Who gives these unelected CEOs of powerful social media the right to indiscriminately apply censorship to those deemed unworthy of free speech protection? Even the president of Mexico was appalled at these companies denying Trump free speech. You are either for free speech, or you are not for free speech. It is pretty clear cut.
We already have press censorship with Julian Assange being allowed to die in Belmarsh prison in London for revealing war crimes. So the press is already biased and censored. We need to tell our elected officials no to this bill.
— Jerry King, Longview