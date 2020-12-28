Letter: Don't change Castle Doctrine

Don’t change Castle Doctrine
Terry Meza, a Democratic state representative, wants to change the Castle Doctrine, which gives a large measure of immunity to law-abiding citizens protecting their home, family and possessions from criminals. Ms. Meza wants to make it the homeowner’s responsibility to “retreat” when confronted by a thief outside their home. Her logic is that my lawn ornaments are not worth anyone’s life, so I should take no action to protect any possession outside of my home.
I wonder what the proper etiquette is going to be while I am being robbed. Do you mind if I turn on the sprinklers and get the thief wet? May I criticize the thief? Can I take a really bad picture of the thief that makes the thief look fat? If I do these things, will I be liable for his hurt feelings?
I guess I should just be thankful that they won’t be requiring me to help load my stuff into the thief’s car. After all, the thief’s new lawn ornaments are not worth me straining my back.
— Al McBride, Longview