Letter: Don't expect meaningful help

‘Red line’
On “60 Minutes” on Sunday, they had a story on the human tragedy still taking place in Syria. To the credit of CBS, they said it started when President Obama was in charge of foreign policy. The story centered on the regime’s use of torture and the killing of its citizens with chemical weapons.
CBS failed to mention Obama’s “famous red line” decree about the use of chemical weapons. Maybe infamous is a better word to use, since he did next to nothing to enforce the decree and help the people there.
Also left unsaid was the rise of ISIS in Syria due to Obama’s lack of action. ISIS also tortured and killed thousands of people including some Americans.
Now we hear little of ISIS in Syria. The credit for that belongs to President Trump. But now, it’s the people in Cuba demanding freedom and waving American flags. It’s the same flag many of our own citizens take a knee for when the National Anthem is played. I’m certain that the protesters in Cuba would trade places with them.
To the brave Cubans, sadly I say, don’t expect any meaningful help from this administration. Lip service and a sound bite or two is all that will be offered to you.
— Gerald Green, Longview