Letter: Double standards

Double standards
I thought that the column by John Foster on Feb. 17 was very fitting being printed across from the comics section of the newspaper.
He has harangued for over four years about Trump and his families business dealings in foreign countries. Then in his latest rant, he dismisses the “pay for access” to Joe Biden by his son Hunter Biden and his brother James Biden as just “making a mountain out of a mole hill” when Congress investigates them.
John, do you not see the glaring double standards of your columns? Do you believe that Hunter Biden was really qualified to sit on the Ukrainian gas companies board, at $50,000 a month?
Was Hunter knowledgeable about the oil and gas industry? Was Hunter Biden and Joe’s brother Jim worth the $4.8 million given to them over a 14-month period by a Chinese energy conglomerate? A business partner of Hunter’s, Tony Bobulinski, acknowledged that an email found on Hunter’s laptop that said “10% goes to the big guy” was in fact referring to Joe Biden. The Hunter Biden laptop also shows that Hunter’s finances were commingled and mixed up with Joe Biden’s finances.
— Gary Williams, Hallsville