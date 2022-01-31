Letter: Draconian laws needed

Draconian laws needed
The wanton killing of (New York Police Department) officer Jason Rivera demands that lawmakers apply age-old wisdom. We coined the word “draconian,” giving it a bad connotation, but it has a positive background. Draco established the first codified laws in Europe, establishing civilization. His law was death to anyone who wreaked havoc on a peace-loving person.
Being soft on crime has led our society back to dysfunction. A “Draco” law would have saved Rivera. Lawmakers must forget the rhetoric about gun violence and focus on Homo sapiens’ violence. Peaceful persons have an inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, but it is being trashed by animals in Homo sapiens’ bodies.
Forget who caused these animals to exist among us and simply pass a law that unprovoked assault/harm that takes away another’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness gets the death penalty within 30 days. To be more lenient than Draco, the law could give a judge latitude to release a convict on first offense, but the next offense would be mandatory death.
Obviously, this would have saved Rivera, because Lashawn McNeil had multiple offenses. Let’s clear our society and prisons of violent offenders.
— Lewis Bishop, Gilmer