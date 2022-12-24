Letter: Dust has settled

Dust has settled
The dust is now settled on the elections. Both sides have victories to cheer. Certainly Republicans are the most disappointed though.
The polls were wrong, just as they were when Hillary was supposed to win. Maybe in both cases, voters stayed home because of the poll victory predictions? I don’t buy the excuse that’s floating around now. Both candidates for the Georgia Senate seat had issues from their past. But the media focused on those of Herschel Walker the most.
Perhaps the abortion issue was a factor also? Many Republican candidates that lost had stood their ground on that issue. But I do not find fault with them doing so. We can expect the new Republican majority in the House to start investigations seeking answers on a myriad of issues. The Democrats will immediately start whining about it. But it’s called congressional oversight. If ever there was an administration that needed it, it’s this one.
I would finally like to hear answers about the Hunter Biden laptop that our illustrious Justice Department has been sitting on for three long years now. Perhaps their misguided intense scrutiny of school board meetings is the reason for their delay?
— Gerald Green, Longview