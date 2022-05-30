Letter: Elephant in the building

The elephant in the building
A baby elephant walked into the building of a large corporation. Although everyone knew the CEO had brought the elephant in, the executive board members all denied the existence of the elephant. When confronted with the reality, they resorted to their default answer concerning problems in the building — the former CEO is to blame.
As the elephant inflated in size, they tried to explain that the elephant, being small and insignificant, would soon go away. When the elephant expanded to dominate the building, they circulated the lie that only a few rich people would be affected. It then became obvious that actually only the rich people were NOT being affected by the elephant’s presence.
Of course, this did not sit well with the constituents. So, the CEO and his board concocted another lie. They blamed the CEO of another corporation for the existence of the elephant.
The elephant is almost out of control. Hopefully, they will stop making excuses, own the elephant, and do something to get rid of it before it destroys the whole company. Can they be trusted to do so? If not, maybe the company needs a different CEO and board.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview