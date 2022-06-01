 Skip to main content
Letter: Ending war

Ending war

John Kennedy said man must end war or war will end man. I think he was right. We are now engaged in a proxy war with Russia, and someone noted that we have been engaged in war all but 14 years of the U.S. existence as a nation.

However, today I write with respect to another type of warfare — economic warfare. The U.S. has economic sanctions on dozens of nations who are in disfavor. And nations who are in disfavor are subject to having their assets seized in banks that are under our control through the IMF (International Monetary Fund) or others. Venezuela had its gold reserves seized in Britain and its Citgo refineries seized in the U.S. Afghanistan had billions seized by Biden after the Taliban took over.

Other nations, such as Iran and Cuba and Nicaragua are under blockades and sanctions that cripple their economies by denying them markets and the import of vital parts and even food and medicine.

— Jerry King, Longview

