Letter: Energy independence

Energy Independence

Wow, the new leadership in D.C. must be so proud. They actually got OPEC to increase their production of oil in order to try to stop skyrocketing gasoline prices. Killing pipeline projects, limiting fracking and refusing new drilling must be so fulfilling when the net result is the U.S. begging for more oil from OPEC, which was given new power by Biden administration energy policies. The Ayatollah’s ribs must be sore from laughing at us.

Has any other nation on Earth ever voluntarily given up its energy independence?

— Al McBride, Longview

