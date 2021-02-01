Letter: Famous or infamous

Famous or infamous
Texas is a great state with a fantastic history and has produced its fair share of famous individuals, both villains and heroes, famous and infamous. I imagine most people while growing up seldom give much thought to which category they will fall under.
I doubt anyone starts out to become an outlaw or hero but do so due to prevailing circumstances. As they grow older, however, choices are made that will influence the end results. History has shown and recorded many of these choices.
For instance, most people would recognize the names of Texans John Wesley Hardin, Clyde Barrow and Sam Bass as having made some bad choices. The names of Texans Dwight Eisenhower, Chester Nimitz and Audie Murphy are remembered as heroes.
More than likely, none of these men started out planning to go down in history for their accomplishments — good or bad. But they did.
Some people, on the other hand, actually plan to make history and work toward that goal. They don’t always get to choose which category they will be remembered for.
Only the future will determine the legacy of some current individuals, such as Ken Paxton, Louie Gohmert and Ted Cruz; but their names will be remembered, none the less, in Texas history, also.
— Harold Hardie, Longview