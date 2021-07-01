Letter: Fathers needed

Fathers needed
Robert Bauman’s letter (June 30) hit the nail on the head in more ways than one. Yes, God ordained that man, not woman, should be the head of the family. Not the boss; the head. There is a big difference there.
With the divorce rate soaring and so many women raising children alone or having babies outside of marriage, there is no man as head of the family. I believe this is the major reason for a surge in criminal activity in the lives of young men. They have no one to guide them. Mothers can be mothers, but they cannot be fathers and cannot teach them what fathers innately do. Again, there is a big difference there.
If our government would quit paying for these legitimate births (sink or swim on your own, girls), I believe this world would be a better place in which we live.
— P.A. Almquist, Marshall