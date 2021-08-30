Letter: Fed up with unvaccinated

Fed up with unvaccinated
It has gotten to the point with COVID-19 that I have to say something.
The governor, the mayor or the president should issue the following executive order: Effective Sept. 1, any unvaccinated person who catches COVID and gets sick should be denied medical care — no hospital, no emergency room, no doctors and medical staff. They should be sent home and told to tough it out since they wanted to roll the dice. If you make it, then too bad. If you don’t make it, make funeral arrangements.
The only exception to this rule would be children too young to be vaccinated or children who have parents that won’t allow them to be vaccinated. I think this works fairly for everybody.
In short, if you catch COVID-19 and die because you were unvaccinated, well then you are just out of luck. It’s a win-win for everybody.
No emergency room patients or critical care patients should be made to wait or sent somewhere else because of other people’s stupidity. While it is a tragedy that some people are dying when they don’t need to, I’ve gotten to the point where I could care less. I’m only concerned about the children at this point and anyone else that had to suffer because of people who don’t want to get vaccinated, mask up, and follow simple protocol for hand-washing and social distancing. I’m fully vaccinated, and I always mask up.
— Beatrice Teddy, Longview