Letter: Filibuster prevents mob rule

Filibuster prevents mob rule
In response to Horst Seeger’s letter (Sunday) advocating getting rid of the filibuster: The filibuster is in place to keep the party in power from running roughshod over the party that is in the minority. That is why our country is a Republic and not a Democracy.
The founding fathers were concerned about one party or group gaining power and abusing their power. The filibuster is in place to prevent mob rule. That is exactly what happened in Germany in the 1930’s — mob rule — and we all know how that turned out.
Oh, and by the way, The last party to use the filibuster was the Democratic Party, and the person pushing the use of the filibuster in the Senate was Kamala Harris. So, now the filibuster is a relic of the Jim Crow era, but that wasn’t the case when the Democratic Party used it?
— Gary Williams, Hallsville