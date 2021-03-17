Letter: Follow the science

Follow the science
A very popular phrase being used by the media and politicians currently is “follow the science.” It is used as a weapon against those that may disagree with dictatorial mandates and decrees being issued by those in power.
Is that what President Biden was doing with his executive order forcing federally funded schools to allow boys to participate in girl sports? I’m pretty sure biology is still a science? The mask mandate is still another example of power gone mad. Doctor Fauci, the lead medical expert in our fight against covid19, first said masks don’t work. He later switched to saying they do. Now he says wear two.
Many businesses require that you wear a mask upon entering their place of operation, and I comply with their wishes. But, did you ever wonder why doctor Fauci said masks don’t work in the first place? The answer is, he was following the science. There have been multiple scientific studies done since 1946 on the effectiveness of masks against the spread of influenza. Influenza is less contagious than covid19. Those studies concluded that masks like ones you see on people everywhere today simply don’t do the job intended.
Science can be and has been wrong before. They once said the world was flat. Yes, we are far beyond that ignorant age now. But science manipulated by politicians and the media may be just as bad.
— Gerald Green, Longview