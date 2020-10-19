Letter: Fourth wave fatalism

Third wave?
New COVID-19 cases are rising in Europe. New cases are rising in over 30 American states. What will a Texas third wave look like?
In March, Texas had its first wave of COVID cases. That wave was like going to a Galveston beach at low tide with the water lapping around your toes. This lasted until mid June. On June 15, the second wave struck Texas hard like a Category 4 Hurricane Harvey that drowned Houston. But, just like the flood waters, the number of new daily cases receded. Currently, new daily cases are higher than in the Spring, but they aren’t increasing, yet. Yet.
There’s no real-world event to model the Texas COVID third wave. It may well be like the finale of the movie, “Deep Impact,” where a rock plops into the North Atlantic causing a supersonic tsunami as tall as the Empire State Building to crash into the East Coast. Frodo and his girlfriend are chased by the wave as they climb the foothills of the Appalachian mountains. They escape, but only just. That example may seem a bit egregious, but the scientists are already warning of a very bad winter for COVID cases. Add an extra dollop of influenza on top.
Herd immunity may now become a fait accompli. Remember, herd immunity means at least 50% to 60% of Americans will have contracted COVID. There will likely be a million-plus deaths. The fourth wave will be people contracting COVID for a second time. Fatalism.
— Charles Kelley, Longview