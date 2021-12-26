Letter: Fraud baloney

Fraud baloney
Rudy Giuliani and right-wing news media accuse Georgia election workers of fraud, and the workers sue them for slander. As an election worker for over 40 years, and as a judicial candidate, my experience tells me the workers will probably prevail.
No election is conducted perfectly, but numerous safeguards in election procedure make it highly unlikely that fraud or irregularities will overcome the true vote. The true vote means the winner’s large total vote prevails over any procedural misfire or minimal fraud.
Minimal fraud is just that. Fraud would have to be so planned, in such or by, numerous undetected numbers to alter the true vote. The time, money, effort and numbers to do this is just not there in this country.
This is what Giuliani and other election fraud conspirators are really afraid of: voters turning out in such numbers that the winner’s total squashes election process misfires and minimal fraud. That is why there is effort by Republican-controlled legislatures to curtail voting in huge numbers.
So, just cut out the fraud baloney and admit it. There is a segment of this country’s population that is afraid of high turnout elections which select true winners.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview