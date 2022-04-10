 Skip to main content
Letter: Free states vs. slave states

The Amazon union vote has been very revealing demographically. Unionize? New York, aye. Alabama, nay. The Civil War states are nearly reversed now. The free states are in the South ... the slave states in the North?

Slave states? Yes, more and more the Yankees are slaves to government, media and the real slave-masters, the labor unions! More and more, whites are moving south whereas after the Civil War, the reverse was true. Northern cities are less affordable and declining .. southern cities are becoming more vibrant and growing.

Let us all pray that in coming elections, we all will get back more of our freedoms.

— Robert Bauman, Longview

