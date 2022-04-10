Letter: Future in doubt

Future in doubt
If in the Longview News I read letters to the editor and the columns from Mrs. Parker and Mr. Reagan, I realized that my worst nightmare has come true — that the sound minds in our country are in the minority and that the majority worship a cheating, lying bully called Trump.
I will never understand why very intelligent people use their brilliant minds to be so bad and have no problem believing lies.
Without evidence, do they really believe that the Russians invaded Ukraine because there are U.S.-supported labs which develop chemical weapons of mass destruction?
The truth hurts, but I believe that the future of our country is very much in doubt.
— Horst Seeger, Longview