Letter: Genuine concern

Genuine concern
An event occurred today in our neighborhood that should not go unrecognized. We have an elderly neighbor who had a medical event requiring an emergency response and hospitalization.
As she was being placed in the ambulance, a city of Longview waste disposal driver was making routine garbage pickups. Seeing several of us standing in the lawn of our friend as she was being rushed to the ER, the driver of the waste vehicle, Robert, approached us and said he felt led to say a word of prayer with us, which he did.
The genuine concern of Robert was and is very much appreciated and touching at a moment of crisis. It is certainly a nice reflection on our community when an employee of the city notices an extraordinary need and acts based on his concern and faith.
Happily, we can report that the rapid response of the medical attendants may well have saved the life of our friend. We believe Robert played a very important role in the positive outcome.
— Sharon Jones, Mendy Slone, Laura Jones, Longview