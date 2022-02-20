Letter: Get a second opinion

Get a second opinion
Starting Dec. 26, I wasn’t feeling right and went to the first ER, and after several hours, I was told nothing was wrong and was kicked out the door — to hit the ground vomiting and dry heaving from pain.
Next day to my regular doc and then to another ER, some scans and straight into surgery. As the surgeon said, I was a very lucky man.
With two surgeries and terrible pain, five days in the hospital. Morphine and hydrocodone: good for pain. Withdrawals downright ugly.
Hospitals: 50/50. One was wonderful. One was cruel and uncaring.
Doctors: From first ER got the doctor’s bill but never saw a doctor. Doctors at second office and hospital: aces in my deck.
Nurses: Most were absolute angels of mercy. But one was a straight up spawn of Satan. Only nurse in my life that I had to insist she stop hurting me.
Billing: Will be ugly, and I have insurance.
Recovery is good and about three weeks ahead of schedule.
Moral: Choose wisely, folks. If you have time, do your research (I didn’t). If a doctor says nothing is wrong and you don’t feel right, go to another doctor. Had I trusted the first ER, chances are I wouldn’t be writing this.
— Amos Snow III, Longview