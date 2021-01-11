Letter: Get the vaccine

Get the vaccine
I want to encourage everyone to join me getting the Coronavirus vaccine. It is being delivered to local sites under the direction of the Texas Department of State Health Services. Texas DSHS gives reliable information about distribution and local vaccine providers and the sequence people will be vaccinated. Hope all get vaccinated to #stopcovid, reopen our economy and to help our health care friends in our local hospitals who are being overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
So, get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family and your fellow citizens. The vaccine is more effective than expected and after two million vaccines, the CDC recently reported few and manageable side effects. You will see reliable information at www.cdc.gov (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and www.dshs.texas.gov (the Texas Department of State Health Services).
After you receive the vaccine, sign up to VSAFE at vsafe.cdc.gov to be followed by CDC and to report any side effects to the vaccine. And continue to wear your mask, maintain six-feet social distancing and avoid crowds until CDC reports that mask-wearing is no longer recommended.
— James W Sawyer MD FACP, Longview