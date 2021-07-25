Letter: Get vaccinated

Get vaccinated
I don’t often agree with Amos Snow III, but his comments on the COVID vaccine (letter, July 21) are worthy of praise and repetition.
This is America, he tells us, “you do have the freedom to be a moron and not get vaccinated.” But do yourselves and the people who breathe your air a favor and get vaccinated lickety-split.
COVID-19 is real. It does not care if you are a Democrat or a Republican. It does not care how “brave” or “daring” or “independent” you are.
Do as Donald Trump and Melania did in January: get vaccinated. Follow the lead of President Biden, Mitch McConnell, Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow: get vaccinated. Make shopping and dining out safe again: get vaccinated.
The vaccination is free and virtually painless, and if your anti-vaxxer friend contracts COVID, you will have a 95% (or better) chance of testing negative.
— Mike Beasley, Carthage