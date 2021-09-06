Letter: Give the defense credit

Crediting defense
I am a Lobo fan. I am unable to attend the games, and I depend on the sports section to give me details of the action.
I know parents look for their players to get mentioned because it helps with coveted scholarships. My complaint is that the guys on defense are not given credit when they are so responsible for making the offense and special teams look good and sometimes, like Friday, practically win the game.
I think when you say “held” or the “pass was intercepted,” your reporter could mention the players involved just as the quarterback gets credit, even though he can’t move without a good defense — whose jobs are to make him look good. The Lobos’ defense really make the offense look good. Give them some credit by name.
— Joyce Hill, White Oak