Letter: God and elections

God and elections
Recently, I heard a good prayer by a minister in a pre-recorded sermon. The sermon was taped before the presidential election.
In his prayer, the minister asked God’s blessing on the president and the first lady. He asked they be guided in this time of pandemic and family needs. I wholeheartedly concurred with his supplication. After all, as Christians we are to pray for one another and those appointed over us.
As he continued the prayer the minister as that God lead us and our leaders in the selection of our next president. That God through His wisdom would appoint the leader that could help us navigate this pandemic and the needs of the people. I also concurred with this supplication.
Now that the elections have been concluded, according to our Constitution, it baffles me that some people question God’s will. Oh, I am sure some will conclude that the devil had a hand in this event. If so he must have had a hand in the last election. What is even more confusing is that our great state of Texas’ leaders want to overturn the wisdom of God with their mere human wisdom.
If people who pray actually believe “Thy will be done,” our country would be engulfed in love and unity!
— Cesario Castillo, Longview