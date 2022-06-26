Letter: God and the slapper

God and the slapper
Ever thought about reaching up and slapping God in the face? Here’s a conversation between God and the slapper:
God: “I created the world.”
Slapper: “No you didn’t. Science proves that an explosion did it.”
God: I created two sexes — male and female.”
Slapper: “No, there are multiple genders, and I can choose which one I want to be.”
God: I created marriage — husband and wife, with no divorce.”
Slapper: “No, various genders can marry and get divorced at will.”
God: I created family — husband, wife, children.”
Slapper: “No, family means any combination of genders and children.”
God: “Life begins in the womb.”
Slapper: “No, life begins shortly after birth.”
God: “Do not murder.”
Slapper: “Right, except it’s OK to murder babies before birth.”
God: “I created and love all races.”
Slapper: “No, only my race matters.’
God: “My Word is absolute truth.”
Slapper: “Nope, no such thing. Truth is relative and everyone can have their own truth.
God: “Heaven and hell are real.”
Slapper: “Correction, there is no hell, and there is either annihilation or heaven for everyone.”
God: “I love you.”
Slapper: “No, if you did love me, you would not allow ___ .”
This is not about politics. It’s about rejection of God’s eternal, biblical truths.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview