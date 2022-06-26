 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: God and the slapper

God and the slapper

Ever thought about reaching up and slapping God in the face? Here’s a conversation between God and the slapper:

God: “I created the world.”

Slapper: “No you didn’t. Science proves that an explosion did it.”

God: I created two sexes — male and female.”

Slapper: “No, there are multiple genders, and I can choose which one I want to be.”

God: I created marriage — husband and wife, with no divorce.”

Slapper: “No, various genders can marry and get divorced at will.”

God: I created family — husband, wife, children.”

Slapper: “No, family means any combination of genders and children.”

God: “Life begins in the womb.”

Slapper: “No, life begins shortly after birth.”

God: “Do not murder.”

Slapper: “Right, except it’s OK to murder babies before birth.”

God: “I created and love all races.”

Slapper: “No, only my race matters.’

God: “My Word is absolute truth.”

Slapper: “Nope, no such thing. Truth is relative and everyone can have their own truth.

God: “Heaven and hell are real.”

Slapper: “Correction, there is no hell, and there is either annihilation or heaven for everyone.”

God: “I love you.”

Slapper: “No, if you did love me, you would not allow ___ .”

This is not about politics. It’s about rejection of God’s eternal, biblical truths.

— Johnny Norwood, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

”The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”