Letter: Gohmert should resign

Gohmert should resign
Louie Gohmert is calling for Biden’s resignation (news story, Friday) after the attacks outside the airport in Kabul. The attacks are bad, but I don’t see Biden having a part of this attack.
Gohmert says the attacks were completely avoidable. He says Biden had the power to prevent this attack but refused to listen to people that knew how it could be avoided. He says the Taliban allowed two explosive devices into the airport. All reports say the bombers were outside the airport. How can you tell which Afghan is a suicide bomber in a crowd of thousands?
He says Americans need a commander in chief who will take swift and forceful action against the attackers. How about within a week they kill the planner of the attack? I would like to remind the so-called congressman how he and his Republicans said nothing as Trump told the Taliban he would pull troops from Afghanistan and get their leader out of the Pakistani jail. This is the downfall of Afghanistan.
It’s not Biden who should resign. It’s the puppets like Gohmert who follow bad leaders like Trump and only look for ways to keep power, even if it is using corruption and lying to the American people.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview