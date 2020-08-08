You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Gohmert's COVID-19 test

Louie Gohmert postulates that the origin of his recent positive COVID-19 test is his mask.

An equally plausible case can be made that its genesis is the empty vessel to which the mask was attached.

— Joe Young, Longview

Today's Bible verse

  • Updated

Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.

— Matthew 11:28-30

