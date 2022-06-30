Letter: Grateful for good Samaritan

Grateful for good Samaritan
On May 29, I was involved in a highway collision that took place near the home of Marty Thomas, an Upshur County resident. Mr. Thomas came to my assistance in a number of ways, including taking me from the side of the road into his home and calling for my transport to a hospital. As he provided this comfort to me, he spoke of it being his duty to help strangers in distress. He embodied what we are taught in the Holy Bible parable of “The Good Samaritan.” I am grateful to Mr. Thomas.
Since many of your readers are Upshur County residents, I wish to call the actions of their neighbor to their attention. His actions are also a positive example for the remainder of those who read this paper.
— James E. Stewart, Atlanta