Letter: Grateful for response to tragedy

Grateful for community response to tragedy
In last Saturday’s early morning hours, a fire brought first responders to two family-owned businesses in Longview. Our prayers are for the Nicholsons with Nicholson Paint and Wallcovering, who could only stand in disbelief as they saw the ravaging of a business that had been two generations in the making.
Our business, Tatum Music Company, with a 73-year history in Longview, was spared the actual flames but had massive smoke and water damage necessitating an immediate removal of stock and items critical to the business’s operation.
Before daybreak and continuing through the weekend, we received an overwhelming number of messages in all forms from friends, customers, and even strangers offering emotional support and prayers, expressing sincere grief at our loss, and communicating desire and willingness to do anything they could to assist. By the grace of God and the prayers, advice, and labor of many, we are grateful and happy to say that we were able to resume business the next Monday in a temporary facility in south Longview.
We truly believe that East Texans must be some of the most generous and caring people in the world. We thank everyone, including fire, police, and EMT teams, company employees, friends, and family who made last weekend’s difficult circumstances easier.
— Doice and Beth Grant, Longview