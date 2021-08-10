Letter: Great political divide

Great political divide
What a fine crew of Democrat legislators we have here in Texas. Instead of hanging in there to do what they were elected to do, they hightail it out of Austin like a bunch of petulant children. Afraid to do their jobs? Publicity stunt? Certainly irresponsible. It appears to be another example of the Great Political Divide in our country.
Are they afraid to attend the legislative sessions and stand up for their beliefs by participating in the debate like mature adults?
It would be to the advantage of our society if both parties would work together for the good of our country rather than trying to further their own political careers and enhance their power.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview