Letter: Great vaccine experience

Great vaccine experience
We got our first COVID-19 vaccine yesterday at the Exhibit Center and just wanted to compliment everyone involved. From the policemen who directed us in, to the Christus personnel who registered us, to the firemen who inoculated us, it was a truly efficient, great experience. Everyone was professional, efficient and friendly.
If every state would send someone here to take lessons from this Christus group, the United States would be quickly inoculated and we could return to some form of normalcy.
Thanks again to everyone and looking forward to the second shot!
— Jim and Pat Johnston, Longview