Letter: HB 4072 is far from unfair

HB 4072 is far from unfair
Regarding the “unfair” bill article in Sunday’s LNJ; the article and accompanying editorial only give one side of the question. HB 4072 is far from unfair; it is an attempt to correct an unfair situation that now exists.
Cities with distribution centers are now allowed to rake off sales taxes on products that pass through their distribution center. When I make a purchase and pay a sales tax, I want that tax money to benefit the town I live in.
Suppose you live in Jefferson, Marshall, Carthage, or anywhere other than Longview; do you want your sales tax to be sent back to Longview? Of course not. When you purchase a vehicle and pay local and state sales taxes, should that tax money be sent to some distant vehicle distribution center in another state? Of course not. Should the sales taxes paid at Walmart be sent off to the town where Walmart’s distribution center is located?
You can’t have it both ways. Sales taxes should be collected at the point of sale and should belong to the municipality where the buyer is located.
— Carl S. Amick, Longview