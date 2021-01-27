Letter: Help with dental emergency

Help with dental emergency
Recently, we found ourselves with a dental emergency on a Sunday. After a fall on the concrete garage floor, my fiancé had four broken front teeth and required stitches on his upper lip.
I searched the internet and found Longview Family and Emergency Dental Care open on Sunday. When I called, I was immediately asked to get there right away.
Dr. Adam Zaher provides all dental services and is open from Thursday to Sunday. He did an excellent job with stitching and helping establish an immediate and future plan for the broken teeth. We were lucky to find someone to help us with a dental emergency on the weekend!
— Diane Stewart, Longview