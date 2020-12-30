Letter: 'Hoot' owls are good omen

‘Hoot’ owls are good omen
I was pleased to read the news of an injured owl being treated (news story) and released by the Longview Care and Adoption Center on Dec 4. The owl was found at a construction site on McCann Road, with head trauma and injuries near its eye. I am glad that the veterinarian took X-rays and kept the animal for overnight observation before being released back “into the wild.”
In recent days, we have had blustery high winds in the Pine Tree neighborhood of Longview. One evening, I heard the distinctive sound of a “hoot owl.”
I asked my cousin Carole, “Do you hear that?”
At first she didn’t. I heard it “hoot” four more times before she heard it. We looked outside, and up in an oak tree near the house window was the large owl.
I’ve always enjoyed owls. I saw my first barn owl, and a separate horned owl, when I was about age 5 at my late great-uncle Ray White’s farm. I am amazed when I tell people owls are a symbol of “wisdom.”
A logo of the “wise old owl” with eyeglasses appears on my York Rite College membership card in Sherman, Texas. Fewer people know that the sound of a owl’s “hoot,” at night, was taken to be a sign of imminent death. Reportedly, the deaths of Julius Caesar and Augustus were foretold by an owl. However, owls help with rodent-control. Beautiful animals with dual symbolism.
— James Marples, Longview