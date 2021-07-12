You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Horrid Republicans

Dark place

Regarding Al McBride (letter, Thursday), he gives proof there are some horrid Republicans.

Mr. McBride’s own president expresses hatred and distrust of white people when he speaks. All Americans should have a free and simple way to vote that would be legal. The dark plot is horrible Republicans who are trying to cut out certain voters. America is a great country, but when horrible Republicans try to cut people from voting, the country is headed downhill.

Anyone that believes Trump was a good president and America was better with him in office is in a dark place.

— Jerry Matlock, Longview

