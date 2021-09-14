Letter: How can anyone support abortion?

How can anyone support abortion?
Thank you, Gov. Abbott for standing up for women. How anyone can support abortion with all we know today is beyond me. Talk about the anti-science crowd.
Reminds me of a quote from Saint Mother Teresa, “Abortion is profoundly anti-women. Three quarters of its victims are women: half the babies and all the mothers.”
May we one day live in a world where all human life is valued and cherished, from the moment of conception to our natural death.
— Mark Bartlett, Longview