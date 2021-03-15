Letter: How is it insulting?

How is it insulting?
I have never read a book by Dr. Seuss, but I have been following the story on TV about the censorship of some of his books because of stereotypical characters presented therein, particularly depictions of a Chinese peasant eating with chopsticks from a bowl while wearing a conical-shaped straw hat.
My wife and I spent three weeks in China in 2007 and visited many cities and villages there. We saw Chinese laborers working on the venues for the 2008 Olympics. Almost all of these workers were eating with chopsticks and out of a bowl. Most of these workers also wore conical-shaped straw hats. If this is the way the people actually live, how is it insulting to depict them this way?
— Robert Sprouse, Longview