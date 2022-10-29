Letter: How to enjoy the holidays

How to enjoy the holidays
We are celebrating three great holidays — Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas — and people are putting up and decorating their businesses.
One of these that I went to was Ellis Pottery. I know someone has put a lot of work into making something pretty for all to see. We need to teach our children to respect each other and their property. Some child was pulling the witch’s hair out. Another was grabbing hands full of candy. Three children were pushing carts around and hitting people with them.
Parents, keep your eye on your child when you are in a crowd; they could easily get hurt. One year, three boys used golf clubs and hit all my outside Christmas lights.
Parents, teach your children right from wrong, and we can all enjoy the holidays.
— Betty Hunt, Longview