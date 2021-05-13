Letter: Human failings

Human failings
On the Chris Wallace show this Sunday, Karl Rove joined with those who have assured us that election fraud did not take place in last year’s election. It’s comforting to know our elections are as pure as the driven snow. It has to stand as the only human endeavor that is, though.
The recent Kentucky Derby winner failed the post-race drug test. The Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox used technology to steal opponents’ signals. The New England Patriots used under-inflated footballs to win a Super Bowl. Athletes over and over again test positive for human growth hormones. Every year people are charged with insider trading on Wall Street. Government contractors overcharge and sell inferior products. The FBI lied to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Even churches and religions are not immune to human failings, and the Boy Scouts of America is guilty of failing its members.
Yet, we are told the election was honest and above board. We should have had a Supreme Court decision on the subject. To their shame, they refused to consider the Texas lawsuit. By doing so, the view of many Americans that fraud took place will live on.
— Gerald Green, Longview