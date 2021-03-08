Letter: I choose truth

I choose truth
In a dystopian sci-fi film, a choice is offered to the protagonist by his would-be mentor. The choice offered to the protagonist is to either remain ignorant or to become aware of the facade: a perfect lie. The choice is offered to the protagonist in the form of a red pill in one hand or a blue pill in the other. If one pill is chosen and consumed, the protagonist becomes “woke” to the reality of the world in which he is literally enslaved. If, on the other hand, the other pill is chosen, the protagonist will remain in abject ignorance.
His-story regarding the Alamo, like so much American propaganda, is told from the vantage point of the oppressor not the oppressed. Ethnic minorities in America are “woke” to this reality.
Doubtless, the Mexican resistance to Texas’ encroachment on land dubiously attained to begin with, is not a truth most God-fearing Texans are willing to concede, anymore than American public schools care to tell the truth about the pilgrims’ lecherous treachery towards the indigenous people of this land. And yet, we all break one week to celebrate the the Thanksgiving holiday, while Native American people surely roll their collective eyes at this ridiculous narrative perpetuated by our version of Texas history. Of course, this is nothing new.
The truth of a matter may not “win friends and influence people” but, it is available to those who avail themselves of it.
Remember the Alamo any way you choose. I choose truth.
— John Smith IV, Longview