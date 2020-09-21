You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I guess I missed the peaceful protesters

Missed peaceful protest

John D. Foster, Democrat propagandist and Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer,

writes of the mean old Trump

sending federal “storm troopers” to harass and arrest peaceful protesters.

It was a complete surprise to me to hear this. I am guessing those peaceful protesters were hidden behind the terrorist thugs throwing Molotov cocktails, trying to blind peace officers with high powered lasers, looting and violently harassing motorists who were just trying to drive away. They may have been obscured by the burning businesses and flying rocks, bricks and chunks of concrete thrown by rioters. They may have gone unnoticed amongst the folks trying to burn police stations and federal courthouses.

I guess I just missed those peaceful protesters — my bad. I am sure they were there somewhere. It was just so hard to spot them scattered amongst all those other guys.

— Al McBride, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

Galatians 3:28

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business