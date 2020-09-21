Letter: I guess I missed the peaceful protesters

Missed peaceful protest
John D. Foster, Democrat propagandist and Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer,
sending federal “storm troopers” to harass and arrest peaceful protesters.
It was a complete surprise to me to hear this. I am guessing those peaceful protesters were hidden behind the terrorist thugs throwing Molotov cocktails, trying to blind peace officers with high powered lasers, looting and violently harassing motorists who were just trying to drive away. They may have been obscured by the burning businesses and flying rocks, bricks and chunks of concrete thrown by rioters. They may have gone unnoticed amongst the folks trying to burn police stations and federal courthouses.
I guess I just missed those peaceful protesters — my bad. I am sure they were there somewhere. It was just so hard to spot them scattered amongst all those other guys.
— Al McBride, Longview