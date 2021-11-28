Letter: I'll stay unwoke

I’ll stay unwoke
What is wokeness? The party that professed our lack of “wokeness” decried that our prior president was too old, too white and too pro-American for their liking.
He proclaimed that life in the womb should be protected (gasp) and that immigrants should enter our country legally (double gasp). In other words, he ain’t woke.
The crowd of wokeness wanted to tear down the establishment and start over with a fresh new face. Their solution? Joe Biden. Yes, that’s right. An older and “whiter” guy, whose cognitive functions are clearly waning. A guy who has been part of the problem in D.C. for nearly 50 years. A guy who has a difficult time speaking and communicating his thoughts and ideas.
Hey, let’s put him in charge of the free world. What could possibly go wrong? If this is wokeness, please let me stay unwoke. You can woke me when this nightmare is over.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview